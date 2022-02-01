Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDW. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.70) to GBX 890 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 814.73 ($10.95).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 621 ($8.35) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 665.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 662.67. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 526.50 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($10.00).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,469.64).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

