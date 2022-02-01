Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 111.9% in January

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 638,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.32. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.