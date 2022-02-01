Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

