Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,682,676 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $413,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
