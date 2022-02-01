Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,682,676 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $413,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

