Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 5,093,860 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 215.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Pfizer worth $320,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,982,740. The company has a market capitalization of $296.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

