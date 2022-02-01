Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $292,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.03. 101,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,413,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 141.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

