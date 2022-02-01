Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $525,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $7.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,698.33. 53,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,826.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,811.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,844.58 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

