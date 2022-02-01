Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 4,200 at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,695 ($63.12) to GBX 4,200 ($56.47) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.73) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

RSW opened at GBX 4,584 ($61.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,652.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,933.21. Renishaw has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226 ($56.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,025 ($94.45). The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

