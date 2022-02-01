Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 649.17 ($8.73).

Several brokerages recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.47) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 566.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 572.71. The company has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

