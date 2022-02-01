Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF):

1/21/2022 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2022 – Bureau Veritas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($29.21) to €25.00 ($28.09).

1/20/2022 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/19/2022 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/23/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

12/20/2021 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

12/6/2021 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

BVRDF opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas SA has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

