Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.