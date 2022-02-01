ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.51 and its 200-day moving average is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

