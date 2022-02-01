ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $228.60 on Monday. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,966 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,522. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

