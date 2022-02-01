Reviewing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -1.03% 4.06% 2.51% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.42 -$15.12 million ($0.18) -28.78 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 205.83 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

