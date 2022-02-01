Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revlon in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

REV stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Revlon has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Revlon by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

