Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RNMBY opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

