Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$159,555.81 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19.

TSE:RCH traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$49.68. 127,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,108. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$35.60 and a twelve month high of C$50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.69.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCH. TD Securities upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

