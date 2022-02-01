Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Up 52.3% in January

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 736,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,951. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Riskified in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

