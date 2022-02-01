RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 21,961 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMGC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 180,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.