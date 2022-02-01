Robert Watson Sells 50,000 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.55), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($677,601.51).

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.96) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The company has a market capitalization of £923.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 986 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.45).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

