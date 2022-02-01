Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.56.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,845,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,573,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.