Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.56.

HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock worth $4,898,853.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

