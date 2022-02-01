Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

