Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Shares of ROK opened at $289.22 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,889. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

