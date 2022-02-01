ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $$360.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.24.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.33) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,806.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

