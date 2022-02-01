Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cowen started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $16.11 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

