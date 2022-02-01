Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.36.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.06. The firm has a market cap of C$32.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

