Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Roku by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Roku by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Roku by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Roku by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 185,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,541 shares of company stock valued at $91,314,823. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.