Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.