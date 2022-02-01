Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROCLU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

