Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 405.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 405.30 ($5.45).

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.46) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.70) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.50) to GBX 395 ($5.31) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.45) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 341.60 ($4.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 319.80 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.29.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

