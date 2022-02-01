Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $101.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 92,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

