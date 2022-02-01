Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,524,000 after acquiring an additional 181,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 173,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

