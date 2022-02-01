Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $349,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 214,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $512.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

