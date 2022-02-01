Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $369,000 Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 210,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hanger by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $701.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

