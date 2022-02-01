Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after buying an additional 341,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,908,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,393,000 after buying an additional 236,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,740,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,562,000 after buying an additional 287,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

