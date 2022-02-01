Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $447,000 Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

