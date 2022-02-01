Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 537 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

