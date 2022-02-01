Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 207,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 107,711 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in EchoStar by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

