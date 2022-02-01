SafeCapital Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $9,254.51 and $6.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

