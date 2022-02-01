SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits One Day Volume of $2,624.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $2,624.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00115556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00074728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00250769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00163178 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00327342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001470 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001560 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

