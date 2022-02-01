Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €126.91 ($142.59).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Safran in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($140.45) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAF stock traded up €2.68 ($3.01) on Thursday, reaching €106.62 ($119.80). 997,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($103.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.95.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

