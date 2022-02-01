salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 186 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. 6,381,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,419. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

