salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 186 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84.
Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. 6,381,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,419. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.05.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
