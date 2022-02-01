Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,371,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,639,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

