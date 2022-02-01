Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SBSNY opened at $27.82 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

