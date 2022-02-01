Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.37.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

