Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 36,744 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Standex International were worth $44,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $17,384,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 44,018 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 93,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,731,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.