Schroder Investment Management Group Has $53.40 Million Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,586 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $53,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

