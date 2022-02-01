Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,478 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

