Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197,256 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trimble were worth $51,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $66.09 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.